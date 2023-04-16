Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) & United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Head-To-Head Survey

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and Chefs’ Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.64% 14.45% 3.35% Chefs’ Warehouse 1.06% 15.74% 4.78%

Volatility and Risk

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Natural Foods and Chefs’ Warehouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus target price of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 46.46%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Natural Foods and Chefs’ Warehouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.05 $248.00 million $3.11 8.26 Chefs’ Warehouse $2.61 billion 0.49 $27.75 million $0.70 46.43

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Chefs’ Warehouse. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chefs’ Warehouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats United Natural Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

