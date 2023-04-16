Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.81.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.74.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

