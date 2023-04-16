Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.28) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

CAML stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £418.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,536.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.83. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 299 ($3.70).

Central Asia Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 8,334 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($24,769.78). 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

