Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Holdings Trimmed by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 655,860 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for 17.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.37% of Cenovus Energy worth $139,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,784,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,970,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 464,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

CVE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

