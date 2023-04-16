Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLLS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cellectis stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectis by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

