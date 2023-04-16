Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CELC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 38,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,584. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 25.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

