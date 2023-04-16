Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 764.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Ceapro Stock Performance
Shares of CRPOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Ceapro has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.
Ceapro Company Profile
