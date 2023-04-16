Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 764.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

Shares of CRPOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Ceapro has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

