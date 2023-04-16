CCLA Investment Management Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322,391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,908,000. ANSYS accounts for about 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.37% of ANSYS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Down 0.7 %

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $317.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.86 and its 200-day moving average is $260.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.