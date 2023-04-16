CCLA Investment Management Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $61,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after buying an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $254.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.46.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

