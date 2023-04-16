CCLA Investment Management Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 161,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $267.02 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

