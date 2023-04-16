CCLA Investment Management Buys 86,003 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,003 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $55,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.