CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CB Scientific Stock Up 6.3 %
CBSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 16,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,140. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.
About CB Scientific
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CB Scientific (CBSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.