Casper Price Reaches $0.0521 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $568.91 million and $17.89 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,643,823,033 coins and its circulating supply is 10,921,544,665 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,641,600,567 with 10,919,460,060 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04587215 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $13,620,600.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

