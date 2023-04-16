Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Down 89.8% in March

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capstone Companies stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

