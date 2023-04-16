Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.70 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

