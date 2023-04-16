Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $338.84 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

