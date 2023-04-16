Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Invests $72,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

