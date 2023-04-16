Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 540 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 185.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

NYSE:DFS opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.