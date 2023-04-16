Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $247.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average is $247.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

