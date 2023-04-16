Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 44.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Insider Activity

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

