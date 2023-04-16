Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

