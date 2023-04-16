Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COP opened at $108.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

