Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 346.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

CNTMF stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 237,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,939. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

