Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 346.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
CNTMF stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 237,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,939. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
Cansortium Company Profile
