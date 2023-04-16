Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 2.78. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.77.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.