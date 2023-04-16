Canal Insurance CO Buys 35,472 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canal Insurance CO raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,472 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.