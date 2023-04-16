Canal Insurance CO Acquires Shares of 14,456 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WDS stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
