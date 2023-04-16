Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the March 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Callinex Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CLLXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,674. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

