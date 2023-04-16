Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the March 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Callinex Mines Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS CLLXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,674. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callinex Mines (CLLXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.