Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 157,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,000. Stantec accounts for about 8.0% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.

