Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 83,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $362.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

