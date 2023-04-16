Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 101,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $8.64.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
