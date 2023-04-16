Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 101,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.