C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,410 shares of company stock worth $1,581,689. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in C3.ai by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

