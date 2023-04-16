BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 3,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,242. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

