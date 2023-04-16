Brokers Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in F.N.B. by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

