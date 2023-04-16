Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price at $71.57

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,860,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $481,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,860,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,621,642.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,538 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,252. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $1,768,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

