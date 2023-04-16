British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 448.6% from the March 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.6 days.

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.32. 4,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $45.65.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

