BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.95. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

