BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BOTS Price Performance
BTZI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,632. BOTS has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About BOTS
