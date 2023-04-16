BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $22,321,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.3 %

BWA stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.