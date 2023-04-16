Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,220,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,649.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,521.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,183.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,677.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.12.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

