Bondly Price Hits $0.0066 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $114,041.93 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bondly has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bondly

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

