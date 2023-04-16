Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Bombardier Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

