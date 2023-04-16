BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in March

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 644,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BOE Varitronix Price Performance

Shares of VARXF remained flat at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13. BOE Varitronix has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOE Varitronix in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

