BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 2.6 %

BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. 172,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,932. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

