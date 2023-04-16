Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BBSRF remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.
About Bluestone Resources
