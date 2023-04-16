Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BBSRF remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

