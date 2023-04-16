BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

