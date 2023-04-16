BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $364.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.58. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

