BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.21 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 6.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

