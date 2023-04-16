BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

