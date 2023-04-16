BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.38 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $100.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

