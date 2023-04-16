Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 22,895 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 522.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

